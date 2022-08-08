New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/ATK): Although NFTs have been around since 2014, they didn't obtain their notoriety until 2021. Throughout 2021 and 2022, NFTs have developed rapidly. Famous artists are even using NFTs in their music videos. Therefore, in this article, we will examine two cryptos leading the way in the NFT sector.

Mehracki (MKI) and Cronos (CRO) have been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Cronos is a leader in the NFT sector, hosting an NFT marketplace named CroSea. Mehracki is looking to join this trend and dominate the NFT market with its unique reward system that gifts users NFTs for their loyalty.

The Many Partnerships of Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) is the utility token of the Crypto.com platform. Users of Crypto.com can get fee discounts from using CRO and can stake their tokens to gain various benefits. The Crypto.com platform is frequently endorsed by celebrities. They even have Matt Damon on their website!

Crypto.com has an immense network of partnerships. Ever heard of the football world cup? Well, Crypto.com is sponsoring it! It has ties to every sport you could imagine. From eSports to the Australian Football League, Crypto.com does it all. It means it will reach the hundreds of millions of fans the sports obtain, giving more exposure to Cronos.

As stated before, Cronos hosts an NFT marketplace. You can design your own NFTs and sell or auction them on CroSea. The website is easy to navigate and lets the user mint their NFT for only one CRO token!

NFTs are becoming increasingly mainstream as they gain popularity. Snoop Dogg and Eminem released a music video titled, From The D 2 The LBC. In the video, they were portrayed as their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters. As more people drift towards NFTs, Cronos has developed a platform that welcomes them with open arms.

Will Mehracki (MKI) Be The Superior Meme Token?

Mehracki (MKI) has been grabbing headlines since its presale launch in May. The highly anticipated platform looks to break the trend of zero utility associated with meme tokens. Instead, it wants to create an expansive platform that can cater to any crypto enthusiast. Find out more here.

One of Mehracki's unique features includes the reward system for holding the MKI token. If you pay for services using MKI or hold MKI, you will reach spending and loyalty milestones. Once they are reached, you will be given NFTs, the rarity of which will depend on the milestone.

These NFTs can then be sold on the Mehracki NFT marketplace for a substantial profit or you can use them as voting power for the DAO. The DAO allows you to vote on matters concerning the platform and even lets you submit your proposals for the community to vote on. That's right, Mehracki makes sure your voice is heard!

Staking and yield farming are additional services on the Mehracki platform. They have the potential to earn you passive income. Staking your assets means you lock your tokens in smart contract-gated liquidity, which lenders can borrow. Users get rewards in the form of an Annual percentage yield (APY) which is currently 15 per cent for at least 30 days!

To SummariseCronos (CRO) has the potential to become the biggest NFT marketplace in the market. The immense network of partnerships with various sports teams opens the doors for newcomers to the NFT market.

However, Mehracki (MKI) gives its users free NFTs for simply holding or spending MKI, and the NFTs are used for multiple purposes. Being a newcomer, Mehracki (MKI) has a lot of potential to lead the NFT market. Trust was lost with established cryptos following the bear market. Could Mehracki be the alternative?

For more information on Mehracki (MKI), please read this article: Can Mehracki Garner Celebrity Endorsements Similar to Cardano?

Mehracki (MKI) Links:

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

