New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Offbeet Media Group, a leading content and marketing company lead by a collective of creative and business media veterans, has acquired the 101India brand, its content library, its digital & Social platforms.

This marks the company's entry into the consumer media space to exploit the power of digital content consumption, expanding its profile into a media company, creating content for enterprise and consumers at large.

101India has been a pioneering digital content brand bringing unique stories that cut across all genres for the last 5 years. Its content which ranges from Music, Food, Travel, Arts & Culture, Climate Change to Sub culture & counter culture, spanning the Indian continent has been covered and awarded at domestic and global forums both.

The team at Offbeet Media Group has launched some of the most iconic media brands and properties across India's broadcast and digital landscape. The Group has established a credible body of work across Brands, Govt Sector Content, Studio Business, Talent Management and even VR content. Some of their latest work spans across projects with Google Inc US, IPL, Ajay Devgn, BBC Media Action, NFDC, United Breweries, and major corporates and Govt. clients. The company has a robust content studio slate of 200 cr+ with fiction, non-fiction shows, and movies, for which it is in active engagements with Indian OTT and global content companies.

Talking about the acquisition, Jaideep Singh, Founder of Offbeet Media Group, said, "101India fits into our core content strategy and thinking. We believe that we now have a platform and brand to connect with audiences directly with this addition to our group. Despite the second COVID wave, we have already done double the revenue of last year in the first four months of this year. Our leadership and core team is our biggest asset, and together we are building India's first fully diversified content company working across Brands, Govt, OTT, Consumer content, and we are future-ready with our steps in VR content as well."

With successful diversified business streams, Offbeet Media Group has enjoyed continuous growth. With this acquisition, they foresee further growth this fiscal year. They plan to hit a 10x growth rate in the next two years.

Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, Chief Creative Officer, Offbeet Media Group, added, "101India and our content DNA is the same. In the world of stories, a place like 101 allows us to tell the stories of culture, subculture, and counter culture across the Indian subcontinent. With 101India, the idea is to push the envelope on How you tell a story and give a free hand to our team of storytellers so we can make a universe where stories can flow freely."

Apart from scaling up the existing IPs of 101India, the company plans to go deeper into India with atleast 4 new language launches in next 6 months. Moreover, they have a well-developed slate of fiction and non-fiction shows under the 101 originals banner to partner with the Indian OTT marketplace.

In addition, there are aggressive plans to market India-centric tentpole IP's for global distribution, for which it already has quite a few discussions underway. The company is also in advanced talks with four brands to come as strategic brand partners wherein these partners would be embedded seamlessly across the content formats and IPs of 101India, driving the brand objectives to connect with consumers emotionally.

Offbeet Media Group is a diversified content company that merges marketing, branding and communication approaches to tell powerful stories. We work with brands, OTT platforms, celebrities, influencers and the government sector to craft content about India for India and the world. From providing unique fiction and non-fiction slates to our content partners and unconventional campaign solutions to our brands and government clients, we do it all. 101India, our latest acquisition, is our gateway to tell unique stories of India to Indians and the world.

101India is a youth focused digital content brand serving entertaining videos to connect with the urban Indian audiences. Created by a team of youth television experts, film makers, writers, bloggers, animators, designers. 101India aims to give you a mix of humor, music, travel, people profiles, alternate sports and food. We believe in embracing our differences and celebrating them because this keeps us unique and diverse. Satire and humor are powerful tools for social change and we use this in our content to create movements for change. We want to encourage a freer flow of information and dialogue and our human stories videos are based on culture, subculture and counterculture.

