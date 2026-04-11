PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Across enterprises, AI shapes hiring decisions, influences capital allocation, triggers compliance actions, and steers operational trade-offs at a scale no executive team can realistically supervise. A new report from Altimetrik, in partnership with HFS Research, finds that the vast majority of enterprises have deployed AI without answering a fundamental question: Who is actually in charge of what it decides?

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The report, Humans at the Helm of AI, is based on a survey of more than 500 senior executives across Global 2000 organizations in five industries and reveals that only 14% have a documented AI strategy with clear goals. The rest have defaulted to cost reduction, a rationale that requires no vision, no ownership model, and no commitment to what the enterprise is trying to become.

"AI is accelerating decisions across the enterprise, but, done well, it requires deep engineering discipline," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. "Too many organizations are scaling AI without redesigning accountability, which risks scaling bad decisions faster. Putting humans at the helm is about ensuring every AI-driven decision is governed with the same engineering rigor, ownership, and scrutiny we expect from any critical business system. Without that accountability, you're scaling risk instead of intelligence."

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The report identifies a chasm between organizations that have institutionalized AI as a governed enterprise capability and those still running it as a collection of team-level experiments. Only 13% have reached high maturity, and they are more than twice as likely to report faster, more accurate decisions and measurable customer and revenue impact. Everyone else is stuck managing long execution cycles, ownership ambiguity, and governance structures that were designed for a world without AI.

"Enterprises are scaling AI faster than accountability, and that gap is now a workforce crisis," said Phil Fersht, Founder and Chief Analyst of HFS Research. "When leaders don't define what AI decides and what humans own, employees stop questioning it. That's not augmentation, it's abdication. Fix it now, or you're not building an intelligent organization. You're scaling unmanaged risk."

That pattern is visible across the survey. More than half (52%) of employees say fear of replacement is their biggest barrier to engaging with AI. Nearly 80% receive fewer than 10 hours of training per year. And the skill that AI oversight most depends on -- the ability to challenge AI outputs -- ranks dead last among the capabilities executives say they value. That leaves enterprises with a workforce that has learned to follow AI rather than govern it, and that deference doesn't stop at the org chart: 75% of organizations say their teams defer to external partners because they lack the confidence to push back.

Read the full report for complete findings.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI engineering company, building the systems that power the modern enterprise.

With deep expertise across industries including BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences, we help organizations modernize technology, unlock new revenue streams, and build sustainable competitive advantage.

Powered by a global team of 10,000+ practitioners and a foundation of engineering excellence, Altimetrik delivers AI that is not just implemented--but operationalized, governed, and built to continuously evolve.

Recognized by Constellation Research and Everest Group for AI and digital engineering leadership, and named among Glassdoor's Best Led Companies, Altimetrik is redefining how enterprises build for the AI era. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hfsresearch.com.

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