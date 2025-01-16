New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the 9th anniversary of the Startup India initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on the country's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In a social media post, PM Modi expressed pride in the program's achievements and its role in empowering India's youth.

"Today, we mark #9YearsOfStartupIndia, a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth. This is a programme very close to my heart, as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment," he wrote.

He emphasized that the initiative has turned countless innovative ideas into successful startups over the past nine years. From technological advancements to rural innovations, healthcare breakthroughs to clean energy solutions, Indian startups are addressing global challenges while also creating jobs and advancing the vision of self-reliance, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Startup India has propelled India to become among the largest and most vibrant StartUp ecosystems. This was when people doubted India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago," he stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to nurturing startups, emphasizing policies aimed at improving the ease of doing business, providing access to resources, and fostering innovation and incubation centers.

"We have left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups. I have personally been interacting with budding entrepreneurs to understand their challenges and provide support," he added.

He lauded the contributions of Indian startups in diverse fields, including fintech, edtech, biotech, and sustainable technology, and their role in creating employment opportunities.

"This success reflects that today's India is dynamic, confident, and future-ready," he remarked.

PM Modi concluded by urging more young Indians to join the startup ecosystem and assured them of government support.

"I compliment every youngster in the startup world and urge more youngsters to pursue this. It's my assurance--you won't be disappointed!"

The Prime Minister expressed pride in the strength and skills of India's youth, calling them a driving force behind making India one of the most attractive destinations for startups globally. (ANI)

