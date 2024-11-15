VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 15: The Pokhara Avengers launched their official jersey for the 2024 season of the Nepal Premier League at a grand event at the Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu. However, the reveal had taken place two days earlier in Lomangthan, a location picked for a greater reason.

The unveiling featured Pokhara Avengers owner Subodh Tripathee, advisor and consultant Jonty Rhodes, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, Nima Rinji Sherpa--the youngest person to summit the world's 14 highest peaks--and team captain Khushal Bhurtel. Other team members and the coaching staff also graced the event.

Lomangthan, a breathtaking and high-altitude location, was chosen for the early reveal of the Pokhara Avengers jersey to draw attention to the pressing issue of climate change and its effects on glaciers. This symbolic choice of location aligns with the team's mission to raise awareness about environmental concerns. "Since the Pokhara Avengers represent the Gandaki region, which encompasses a significant part of the Himalayas, it is essential to raise awareness about glacier melting to sustain tourism and ensure the safety of downstream communities," said Tripathee.

Nima Rinji Sherpa highlighted the urgent need for climate action: "The glaciers in our mountains are melting faster than ever before. We must come together to protect these natural wonders, not only for tourism but for future generations. This jersey carries an important message, and I'm proud to be part of this awareness initiative."

The Pokhara Avengers jersey combines deep blue, symbolising strength and loyalty, with gold accents representing prestige. Light blue elements add a sense of fluidity, while the wing design on the shoulders embodies freedom and ambition. A prominent "fishtail" mountain graphic on the sleeves connects the team to Machapuchare, representing the strength and resilience of the Nepalese people. Further enriching the design is an eagle motif, symbolising power, freedom, and vision, encouraging the team to aim high. The traditional Dhaka patterns on the sleeves tie the jersey to Nepalese cultural heritage, blending tradition with contemporary style to unite players and fans.

"We are thrilled to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the team's cornerstone. The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Pokhara and everything it stands for. Our team will proudly represent the fans on the field, creating unforgettable memories. We also plan to bring the trophy back to Pokhara during our roadshow," said Jonty Rhodes.

The new jersey will soon be available on the Pokhara Avengers website and their soon-to-be-launched app in Nepal and India.

Pokhara Avengers Squad for NPL 2024:

- Khushal Bhurtel

- Akash Chand

- Bipin Khatri

- Sagar Dhakal

- Amrit Gurung

- Dilip Nath

- Dinesh Kharel

- Narayan Joshi

- Karan Kumar Thagunna

- Trit Raj Das

- Sunam Gautam

