New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The total passenger vehicle domestic sales witnessed a 4.1 per cent increase year on year (YoY) in November to 3,47,522 units, according to a data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The total number of passenger vehicles dispatched in the same month last year was 3,33,833.

The Three-wheeler sales recorded at 59,350 units in November 2024, a decrease of 1.3 per cent, as per the released data.

Under the two wheeler category, the domestic sales of scooters saw an increase of 11.7 per cent at 5,68,580 units. The sales of the sooters last year November was 5,09,119 units.

The domestic sales of motorcycles saw a 7.5 per cent deceleration in sales with the number for the last month standing at 9,90,246 units, compared to 10,70,798 units.

The total two wheelers domestic sales decreased a minor increase of 1.1 per cent in November at 16,04,749.

Commenting on November-2024 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "The demand momentum which was seen in October during the festive period has continued in November for the industry as a whole, although Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler segments witnessed minor de-growth in November 2024. Passenger Vehicles posted its highest ever sales of November in 2024 of 3.48 Lakh units, with a growth of 4.1 per cent as compared to November 2023. Though Diwali festival did not fall in the month of November in 2024, the Two-Wheeler segment posted a sales of 16.05 Lakh units, crossing the 16 Lakh units mark for the first time in a non-Diwali November.

"However, there was a de-growth of (-)1.1 per cent as compared to November of previous year for Two-Wheelers. Three-Wheelers marginally degrew by (-)1.3 per cent, as compared to November of last year, with sales of 0.59 lakh units in November 2024," he added.

According to the SIAM data, the total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycle in November 2024 was 24,07,351 units.(ANI)

