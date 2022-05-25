New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): In India, a country where there is a lack of encouragement toward a sports-oriented mindset from families because of a traditional way of living, we observe the role of women in sports has been quite appreciable, and we celebrate it as well.

They have combated all odds and conquered challenges to play for the nation. Some women have taken firm pathways, struggled hard and stood for the country internationally. Some got noticed and well recognized, like P.T. Usha, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sania Mirza. Still, others were lost in the abyss as they never got the motivation to walk their dreams or recognition for turning them into a reality.

There remains a dire need to bring women's sports to its long waited glory, which can be fully achieved only by demolishing its stigmas, inculcating a level playing field for women and availing greater opportunities for them.

The out-and-out inclusion of women in sports is essential as sports have been one of the most important socio-cultural learning experiences for aeons. To catapult women's sports to their glory, we have to address some burning issues like women facing gender parity, fewer media coverage and lower pay which is prevalent globally.

With numerous initiatives for women being rolled out by the government under 'Khelo India', there has also been a surge of support from the private sector. Many sports academies and sports intuitions are stepping up their game for the greater inclusion of women in sports. And one such name has become a flag bearer for fostering women's sports by imparting world-class training in over 35+ Sports - Ramagya Sports Academy, one of the top sports academies in India.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group, said, "Being the pioneers of sports coaching in northern India, Ramagya Sports Academy aims to develop sporty culture and holistic health for all women. This is also a step towards achieving gender equality by sensitizing communities toward the merit of sports for girls. To inspire and support young women's talent in achieving their dreams, the academy teaches a strong spirit of participation in sports through various programs that enable players to realise and demonstrate their true potential. Such sports programs also promote social and leadership aspects of the participants by changing the socio-economic value of girl children. They have taken multiple initiatives in CSR to extend support to women who cannot afford quality sports training and access to facilities. Recently, Saraswati, a student of Ramagya's CSR program, won a bronze medal at Ageas federal Marathon held at JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

Established in 2009, within a short span of its existence, it has already established itself as the Best sports academy in Noida. It is ranked among the top 10 Sports Academies in India. The academy envisages developing sporty culture among the people of the nation and has had about 47000 members trained in 35+ sports so far.

Their students train under the guidance of professionals and have won over 36000 medals. They have also been selected for various national and international events and have won several medals. The academy has more than 120 trained Staff and completed more than 650 Sports Events.

Furthermore, they are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere. Its widespread popularity is the academy's belief that every woman should be encouraged to participate in a multi-sport program to develop confidence and be a well-rounded athlete.

Ramagya Sports Academy provides world-class sports training in collaboration with some of the best academies in India and overseas. Some of the academies that Ramagya Sports Academy shares a strong and long partnership with are NBA school of basketball, cricket academy by M.S. Dhoni, Badminton academy by Prakash Padukone, Football school by Baichung Bhutia, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, Danceworx by Ashley Lobo, MMA/boxing by Negi's school of martial arts, Sporty beans by Yuvraj Singh and many more. The academy has produced some of India's promising young athletes aspiring to compete at the international level. They have graced the academy with numerous awards and accolades in various indoor and sports like athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, shooting, skating, squash, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, lawn tennis, football, and cricket. Ramagya Sports Academy is been honoured with numerous award and recognitions including "Renowned for Best Sports Culture in India" by Times of India and "Outstanding contribution in sports industry" by GTF Leadership Summit Award.

As one of the best sports academies in Noida, Ramagya Sports Academy is committed to providing world-class training in sports, backed by the best infrastructure and expert coaches to judge and carve distinctive talent.

They help their valuable members understand sports ethics and the habit of fair play. Their unceasing passion for providing a holistic value-based sports education for all has won hearts from all corners. For these reasons, Ramagya Sports Academy is considered to be one of the best sports academies in India.

Ramagya Website: https://ramagyaschool.com/noida/

