New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In a bid to harness the unexplored potential of Jammu and Kashmir, a day-long workshop titled "Inclusive Development through Entrepreneurial Advancement (IDEA)" was hosted by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir and NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council - NIFientreC, on November 8, at the Kashmir University.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the primary objective of this gathering was to unite key stakeholders and enablers within the valley's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Dr Vipin Kumar, Chief Scientist at NIF, expressed optimism about the region's potential and emphasized that local entrepreneurs, with the support of ecosystem facilitators, are poised to leverage their potential for exponential growth.

Kumar said, "The time has come when entrepreneurs with the support of eco-system builders can push their boundaries to grow exponentially and, in this process, could harness their own potential in superior ways,"

Dr Praveen Roy from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, highlighted the importance of pivoting businesses in the contemporary startup landscape.

Amazon India's Vice President of Public Policy, Chetan Krishnaswamy, underlined the vibrant potential of J&K entrepreneurs and their ability to craft globally recognized brands through flagship programs like Karigar, Saheli, and Global Selling, read the press release.

The roundtable provided a platform for grassroots innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and shed light on the challenges in scaling their businesses.

Representatives from various sectors expressed their expectations and concerns, particularly focusing on the ease of doing business, urging the government to bridge gaps and reinforce support.

Key takeaways from the session emphasized the need for increased awareness, financial literacy, leveraging data-driven insights, youth sensitization activities, equity-based financing models, and the importance of mentorship, read the release.

The workshop gathered a broad spectrum of representatives from Ministries and Government organizations, financial institutions, marketplaces, incubators, media, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Notable participants included DST, SIDBI, Amazon India, University of Kashmir, SKUAST, Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), and GR8 Sports Pvt Ltd, offering their perspectives and recommendations for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the valley. (ANI)

