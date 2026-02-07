VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7: Sagebrook International School, Hyderabad's premier institution for progressive international education, officially inaugurated its new campus in West Hyderabad on February 6, 2026, in the presence of senior leadership from Whitgift School, United Kingdom. The inauguration marks the formal commencement of a long-term academic collaboration between the two institutions, united by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and values-led education.

The Whitgift School delegation included Mr. Toby Seth, Headmaster of Whitgift School; Mr. John Chisholm, Director of International Education; and Ms. Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School, Sagebrook International. Their presence underscored the significance of the partnership, which aims to enable curriculum co-design, faculty development, and international academic pathways.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Toby Seth, Headmaster of Whitgift School, said, "This campus reflects a deep commitment to learning with purpose. The clarity of vision and the investment in values-based education make this partnership deeply meaningful. Sagebrook is creating an environment where children are genuinely prepared for the future."

Designed to global benchmarks, Sagebrook's campus places strong emphasis on sustainability, well-being, and future readiness. The infrastructure features modular open-plan learning zones, recycled and low-VOC materials, biophilic design, energy-efficient lighting, and neurodiverse-friendly layouts--creating a safe, inclusive, and adaptable learning environment.

Mr. Praveen Raju, Founder of Suchitra Academy and Founding Partner of Sagebrook International, said, "Sagebrook is an idea shaped by vision, partnership, and purpose. We envisioned an institution that would bring global excellence to Hyderabad while remaining deeply rooted in ethics, care, and community. With Whitgift's legacy and our shared values, Sagebrook is designed to be a world-class environment where infrastructure meets intent."

Highlighting the school's learning philosophy, Ms. Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School, Sagebrook International, said, "At Sagebrook, the child is seen as a thinker and an explorer. Our curriculum draws from the IB Primary Years Programme, Montessori, and Reggio Emilia, designed to be both meaningful and joyful. Children learn through inquiry, movement, design, nature, and real connection."

Sagebrook International School is an upcoming IB PYP candidate school, offering values-led, interdisciplinary learning with a strong global outlook. The school also features the Beginnings Programme for children from 12 months onward, along with a dedicated parent cafe and co-working space, fostering a strong sense of community and family engagement on campus.

As part of its launch celebrations, Sagebrook will host "When Why Finds Joy" on February 7, a citywide experiential event for families. The programme will include storytelling, block building, art, and carpentry, offering parents and children an immersive introduction to Sagebrook's educational philosophy.

