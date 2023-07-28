Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): With a focus on attracting investments in India’s nascent semiconductor ecosystem, the three-day 'SemiconIndia 2023' conference kicked off here on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference, its second edition, organised by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations, is aimed to make India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development. Semicon India was held in Bengaluru last year.

The theme of the Conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’.

On the first day of the conference, American multinational semiconductor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced it will invest approximately USD 400 million in India over the next five years.

The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bengaluru that will serve as the company’s largest design and R&D centre. It intends to add about 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028 in India.

It started operations in India in 2001 when the company’s first site was established in New Delhi and has now about 6500 employees here.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, PM Modi invited global semiconductor majors to come and invest in India, adding that whosoever comes forward will have a “first mover’s advantage.”

“You have to develop a chip-making ecosystem for Indians. I believe whosoever comes forward will have a first mover’s advantage,” PM Modi said.

“It is not just India’s needs, the world now needs a trusted and reliable chip supply chain. Who can be that trusted partner if not the largest democracy,” PM Modi said.

SemiconIndia 2023 saw the participation of representatives of major companies such as AMD, Micron Technology, Applied Materials, Foxconn, SEMI, and Vedanta, among others.

Ajit Manocha, president and CEO, of SEMI, said he believes India will become the next powerhouse in Asia in semiconductors.

“For the first time in India’s history, geopolitics, domestic policies, and private sector capacity are aligned in India’s favour to become a player in semiconductor production,” said Ajit Manocha, adding that he was excited about the future.

"Throughout my career, I have been asked whether India is ready to be part of the global semiconductor industry. Today I can say - the journey has begun," Manocha added.

Prabu Raja, president of Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, said he firmly believes this is India’s time to shine.

"...With the strong vision of PM Modi to develop manufacturing, India is poised to play an important role in the global semiconductor industry...We firmly believe this is India’s time to shine...No company or country can overcome challenges in the sector alone. It’s time for collaborative partnerships in this sector. This new collaborative model can provide help us to be a catalyst in the sector...," Raja added.

During PM Modi's recent State visit to the US, it was announced that Applied Materials will invest USD 400 million to establish a collaborative engineering center here in India.

"I thank PM Modi for the vision to make India a global hub for semiconductors...Micron is committed to building a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5000 direct jobs and additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector...Digital India and Make in India are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress...," said Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, of Micron Technology.

Micron Technology too during PM Modi's US visit announced its India investment plans. Micron Technology committed that it will invest up to USD 825 million to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India with support from the Indian government.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu too spoke at the SemiconIndia event.

"I am very optimistic of the way India will be headed," said Yiu and assured PM Modi that Taiwan "is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner."

"...Where there is a will there's a way, I can feel the determination of the Indian government. I am very optimistic about the way India will be headed. PM Modi, once mentioned that IT stands for India and Taiwan. PM, Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner...," Yiu added.

Significantly, Taiwanese major Foxconn recently decided to withdraw from its semiconductor joint venture (JV) with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta.

A day after it withdrew from its joint venture with India’s Vedanta group, Taiwan-based technology company Foxconn on July 11 said it is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

On its withdrawal from the JV with Vedanta, it had categorically said both parties “mutually agreed to part ways”, noting there was recognition that the project was not moving fast enough. (ANI)

