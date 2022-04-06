Shiftal Schedules Launch Of Its Own Spot Exchange For May 2022.

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/ATK): Shiftal is delighted to announce that it intends to launch its own Spot Exchange in May 2022. The amazing blockchain company is one of India's top 5 crypto exchanges and boasts of over half a million users on its P2P Exchange, as well as a social media community with more than 200,000 members.

Regarded as one of the best exchanges in the cryptocurrency space, Shiftal enjoys numerous partnerships with various unicorns and top Indian influencers, thanks to its amazing P2P USP features that include call-back requests and chat support.

In furtherance of its mission of maximising blockchain technology to the fullest, Shiftal intends to launch the new full-fledged Spot Exchange with additional features, as well as a beautiful Material Design Application for web, iOS, and Android platforms.

"Our Shiftal Spot, Margin, and Futures Exchange for cryptocurrencies will be the first of its kind, providing users with access to spot and derivative markets."

The new Spot Exchange will feature one-click registration with an easy to use KYC system, to allow users to easily verify their email and phone numbers, and also upload verification documents for admin review.

A two-factor authentication system has also been incorporated into the platform, to give users increased security when logging in, withdrawing, or adding beneficiaries to their accounts - using Google OAuth.

Shiftal has promised super-fast trading on the new exchange, as copying existing trades will take only 2 clicks, with a 1-second refresh rate. While the wallet management system will be optimised to accommodate multiple wallets, so users will track deposits and withdrawals easily

Additionally, Shiftal's Spot Exchange will possess an advanced optional trading interface with support for Candlestick Charts, Copy Trade, and Order Book View.

According to Shiftal, the most incredible feature of the new Spot Exchange will be the launch of the SFL (Shiftal Coin) on the exchange, through which users can buy/sell/trade SFL with high liquidity.

The Shiftal Coin currently has 1000 active holders and is listed on the world's top crypto price trackers, including coinmarketcap.com, coingecko.com, crypto.com, and binance.com.

More incredible features of the new exchange will be revealed as the launch date draws closer, and anyone interested in learning more about the Spot Exchange can reach out to Shiftal via the contact info below.

For sneak peak of the spot exchange visit spot.shiftal.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

