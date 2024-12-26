PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Anshita Sharma, Founder & CEO of Illuminating Paths & Nurturing Souls, has officially released her highly anticipated debut book, Shine N Inspire, in collaboration with White Falcon Publishing.

The book was launched by K.R. Pramila, Proprietrix on 22nd December 2024 at Atta Galatta Bookstore, Bangalore. The book, now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and WFP stores worldwide, offers readers a step-by-step guide to personal transformation and manifestation, designed to inspire growth and purposeful living.

Shine N Inspire takes readers on a practical journey of self-discovery, offering actionable tools to overcome challenges and embrace change. Anshita Sharma's expertise as a psychological wellbeing coach and therapist shapes the content, providing strategies to help readers confront limiting beliefs and unlock their true potential. The book's approachable and insightful framework is aimed at individuals seeking meaningful, lasting change in their lives.

Speaking about the launch, Anshita shared, "I wrote Shine N Inspire with the intention of helping individuals embrace the 'Awakening Revolution,' where they can cultivate habits that promote happiness, wellbeing, and fulfilment. This book is for anyone who is ready to embark on the path of self-discovery and live life with intention and joy."

Anshita's debut work aligns with her mission to promote holistic wellbeing and empower individuals to lead more purposeful lives. Shine N Inspire is already garnering attention for its empowering and practical approach to personal growth.

