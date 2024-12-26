Song Mino, member of the K-pop boy group WINNER, is under investigation by South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration (MMA) for allegedly failing to meet the expected standards during his public service. The MMA is looking into claims of poor performance and possible neglect of duty. An official inquiry will be conducted to determine the validity of the accusations. This situation has sparked attention as the military service of celebrities often attracts public interest in South Korea. WINNER’s Mino and Kang Seungyoon Release Cover for BIGBANG’s Emotional Rock Track ‘Still Life’ (Watch Videos).

Song Mino Faces Investigation Over Military Service Duty Allegations

WINNER's Mino has been indicted by the Seoul Mapo Police over potential violations of the Military Service Act. The Seoul Mapo Police are now examining whether Mino's actions amount to a breach of the act. If the allegations are proven true, he could be required to return to his public service post and serve additional time, potentially reversing his military discharge, which occurred on December 23. Initial reports from Dispatch claimed that Mino had neglected his alternate service duties, including poor attendance at the assigned facility. Allegedly, he failed to report for several weeks, citing hospitalisation for ongoing treatments. Further accusations suggested that instead of fulfilling his duties, Mino spent his time signing autographs or staying in a private room. In response, YG Entertainment stated that Mino had followed military regulations, taking sick leave and vacation days as permitted, but refrained from offering additional details on the matter.

Song Mino's Military Discharge May Be Affected by Ongoing Investigation

Song Mino’s military discharge, which took place on December 23, could potentially be revoked depending on the results of the ongoing police investigation. If it's found that he did not fulfil his duties properly, he might be required to serve additional time for the period where his performance was deemed inadequate.

While some military personnel have addressed the issue, a YouTuber raised suspicions by suggesting that Mino may have received special treatment during his service, which has led to further scrutiny of his time in the military, as per Koreaboo.

