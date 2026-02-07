PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: The full music video of Suhe Ve Vibe, a vibrant Punjabi wedding song by Fukrey fame singer Gandhharv Sachdeva, has been officially released. Describing the experience, Gandhharv shared that shooting the song felt less like a conventional music video and more like being part of a real, grand Punjabi wedding.

Also Read | Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Claims to Show Indian Gymnast Shubhashree More at 2025 World Cup.

Set against the lively backdrop of traditional Punjabi wedding celebrations, the song features Mastii 4 actor Nishant Malkani and Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana. Shot extensively in Punjab, the video captures elaborate wedding decor, energetic choreography, and age-old Punjabi wedding rituals, bringing authenticity and festive charm to the screen.

Speaking about the concept, Gandhharv Sachdeva said the aim was to showcase the true essence of Punjabi wedding culture in a contemporary format. Inspired by a popular Punjabi folk classic, Suhe Ve Vibe has been reimagined while retaining its traditional soul, blending folk roots with modern lyrics and musical arrangements.

Also Read | Malegaon Mayor Election 2026: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest Force, Nasreen Khalid Shaikh Elected Mayor, Samajwadi Party's Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed Becomes Deputy Mayor.

The song is sung by Gandhharv Sachdeva and Debanjali B Joshi, with music composed by Sumeet Bellary. It seamlessly fuses folk elements with a modern soundscape. The music video also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Himanshi Khurana and Nishant Malkani.

Sharing his experience, Nishant Malkani said Punjabi wedding music has a unique energy that instantly connects with audiences. "The scale of the shoot, the authenticity of the setting, and the way the song has been visualised made it feel like a real wedding celebration. Punjabi music has a celebratory soul, and Suhe Ve Vibe captures that spirit perfectly, especially during the wedding season," he said.

Gandhharv further added that the intention behind the song was to create a track that becomes an integral part of wedding festivities. "I wanted to create a song that brings people together on the dance floor and makes them sing from the heart, while keeping the soul of Punjabi folk music alive," he said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)