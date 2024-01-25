VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: Naturals, India's largest chain of grooming academies' Naturals Beauty Academy' and 'StarStruck by Sunny Leone' have forged a dynamic, landmark partnership to redefine beauty education and retail across the nation. This strategic alliance is pioneering grand collaborations for a cruelty-free beauty industry that will seamlessly integrate quality, and consciousness, with cruelty-free practices.

Besides Sunny Leone. Daniel Weber. CK Kumaravel -- Co Founder and CEO of Naturals, Allen John- COO -- Naturals and Naturals Beauty Academy and Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation Ambassador Rupali Suri were present.

"Cruelty-free beauty is not just beneficial for animals but is equally important for our planet. Animal testing adds to the pollution of our ecosystems and generates substantial waste. Cruelty-free practice ensures that we contribute to reducing the ecological footprint associated with animal testing. The effort of the Naturals-Starstruck collaboration is to bring in a new era of sophistication and responsibility with beauty," averred Sunny Leone.

C K Kumaravel, Co-Founder of Naturals, expresses his enthusiasm about this collaboration, enthused, "With the recent launch of Naturals Beauty Academy in Borivali, Mumbai, the city is poised to experience a transformative shift in beauty education, emphasizing creativity and skill development. And who else would be a better person than Sunny Leone to underline the beauty with a cause missing."

This collaboration between Naturals and StarStruck by Sunny Leone converges expertise and resources, ushering in a new era of beauty that prioritizes quality, consciousness, and cruelty-free practices. Together, these industry leaders aim to redefine the beauty landscape, offering a 'feel good' factor to customers and students alike.

Naturals as an enterprise, with a robust presence in over 750+ locations, stands as India's premier grooming chain, dedicated to delivering unparalleled beauty services. Renowned for its commitment to personalized experiences, Naturals focuses on using original products, setting the standard in the beauty industry. The team of highly skilled and certified professionals, affectionately termed 'Smile Providers,' ensures a luxurious and personalized experience for every client. From cutting-edge hair treatments and nail grooming to makeup and rejuvenating skin/spa services, Naturals promises a comprehensive array of options to pamper and enhance natural beauty. The recent affiliation with NSDC India (National Skill Development Corporation) underscores Naturals Beauty Academy's commitment to providing students with a curriculum designed as per BWSSC regulations, covering basic to advanced courses in Hair, Skin, Makeup, Nails, and Cosmetology.

