OldTown Pictures and Padmaja Films Private Ltd have joined forces for the production and distribution collaboration on the highly anticipated movie Zebra across all formats.

Padmaja Films Private Ltd and OldTown Pictures LLP are delighted to confirm the commencement of post-production activities for the upcoming financial crime thriller film, featuring a stellar cast including Sathyadev and Dhananjeya.

Zebra is an enthralling multistarrer financial crime thriller, starring Sathyadev from Telugu and Dhananjeya from Kannada. Director Eashvar Karthic has officially initiated the post-production phase of his upcoming big-budget flick, following the completion of its third scheduled filming, which encompasses 80% of the film. The talented ensemble cast also includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathyaraj, Sathya Akala, Sunil Varma, Jenifer Picanto, and many others. The final schedule is being meticulously planned, with a high-octane action sequence to be filmed at an airport in Kolkata. The film is slated for release in September, and the production banner has shared exciting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, announcing the progress of the post-production phase. Follow #ZEBRA #POSTPRODUCTION for updates.

The movie is produced by Bala Sundaram & Dinesh Sundaram (OldTown Pictures), S.N.Reddy (Padmaja Films Private Ltd), with Suman Bage as the co-producer. Eashvar Karthic serves as both writer and director, while the Director of Photography is Sathya Ponmar. The engaging dialogue is crafted by Meeraq, and the costume design is led by Ashwini. Anil Krish handles the editing, and Subbu Master oversees the stunts.

