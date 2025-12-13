VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: The event brought together leaders from the accounting and startup ecosystems emphasising a strong cross-border collaboration between India and Singapore. 44 startups from India and Singapore registered for this cross-border accelerator, out of which 37 are from India, reflecting the strong participation and growing innovation momentum within the Indian startup ecosystem.

Also Read | Global OTT Subscription Scam Busted in Noida: 6 Arrested for Duping NRIs With Pirated Streaming Content; Cops Seize 20 Phones, 5 CPUs and Monitors During Raid.

The "Top 10 NEXTLEAP Startup Pitches" -- resulting from an 8-week journey of masterclasses, mentorship and rigorous evaluation -- culminated in selecting the Top 3 Startups, out of which 2 are from India showcasing the potential and talent encourage by the programme.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, successfully convened the 'The NEXTLEAP 2025 host by Singapore Chapter in collaboration with Beyondseed under the aegis of Committee on MSME & Startup'

Also Read | Year Ender 2025: From Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to Dhanush's 'Tere Ishk Mein', 11 Hindi Movies of the Year That Disappointed Us the Most!.

NEXTLEAP is a collaborative initiative aimed at bridging startup ecosystems between India and Singapore -- providing mentorship, investor access, and cross-border opportunities for promising ventures. Through structured programmes including masterclasses, mentorship, and demo days, NEXTLEAP seeks to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation-driven growth.

As we are working in a global business community, we are promoting India-Singapore startup community for long-term prosperity of the youth-led innovative businesses.

This year is special for more reasons than one as Singapore celebrated its 60 years of independence and 60 years of diplomatic relations with India," said the veteran of managing international businesses for over three decades.

ICAI's efforts align with its longstanding objective of strengthening India's MSME and startup ecosystem -- helping translate entrepreneurial potential into viable, investable businesses, and enabling Indian startups to think beyond domestic boundaries and embrace global opportunities.

When two nations innovate together, innovation doubles," underlined Shroff, adding that the cross-border programme connected startups from both countries. India has over 100,000 startups, while Singapore has a growing community, currently estimated to be closer to 50,000 startups. A cohort of twenty startups participated in "The NEXTLEAP Accelerator Program hosted by the ICAI Singapore Chapter in collaboration with BeyondSeed under the aegis of Committee on MSME & Startup, went through intensive eight-week knowledge-building journey, where founders were immersed in a structured series of masterclasses, thematic webinars, and personalized 1:1 mentorship sessions. Guided by ICAI experts and leading ecosystem partners, startups sharpened their business models, strengthened financial readiness, refined go-to-market strategies, and developed investor-grade clarity. The program became a learning ground where cross-border insights, financial discipline, and innovation came together to elevate the growth trajectory of every participant.

The program enables high-potential Indian ventures to tap into Singapore's global capital markets, regulatory maturity, and international investor networks offering a unique gateway for cross-border expansion, scale, and global visibility.

In addition to funding support, ICAI's broader startup-oriented ecosystem provides value-added services such as mentorship, business consultancy, compliance guidance and access to incubation resources through its ICAI Startup Gateway. This makes ICAI not just a financial doorway, but also a partner in building robust governance, financial discipline and long-term sustainability for young ventures.

The much-anticipated NEXTLEAP Demo Day turned into a vibrant evening of inspiration, ambition, and cross-border opportunity a major step forward for India-Singapore startup collaboration.

During the event Chief Guest Shri Suresh Prabhuji, Former Union Minister, Government of India addressed about depth and direction to the gathering. He highlighted how such platforms can catalyze startup growth and cross-border exchange. His words resonated deeply with entrepreneurs, investors and professionals present, reinforcing confidence in the NEXTLEAP programme. The address helped frame the evening not just as a showcase of ideas but as a springboard for meaningful partnerships and future-oriented initiatives.

Adding powerful momentum, CA Gyan Chandra Misraji, Chairman of the Committee on MSME & Startup at ICAI, warmly addressed the audience, shedding light on India's dynamic economic, digital, and startup landscape. With a blend of insight and encouragement, he highlighted the tremendous opportunities available for aspiring entrepreneurs and young innovators. Through his address, he not only painted a picture of India's rapidly evolving business ecosystem but also inspired a sense of optimism, resilience, and confidence among the attendees. His words resonated deeply, motivating participants to embrace innovation, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

CA Arpit Kabra, Vice Chairman of the Committee on MSME & Startup at ICAI, addressed the gathering with great enthusiasm, highlighting India's vibrant and rapidly growing startup ecosystem. He emphasized the immense potential for innovation and entrepreneurship, underscoring the importance of collaborative pathways between startups, industry veterans, and financial experts. Sharing sharp insights, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to leverage mentorship, networks, and strategic partnerships to scale their ventures, while also stressing the critical role of professional guidance in navigating challenges. His address inspired the participants to envision bold ideas and translate them into sustainable business solutions, reinforcing ICAI's commitment to fostering a thriving startup culture in India.

ICAI Singapore Chapter Chairperson CA Anuradha Shroff opened the evening with warm and inspiring remarks, setting a tone of collaboration, innovation and shared vision. She highlighted the immense potential of linking India's startup ecosystem with Singapore's financial and regulatory infrastructure, and underscored the importance of cross-border dialogue, mentorship and network-building. Her words made clear that this event was decisive step toward building enduring partnerships and unlocking global opportunities for entrepreneurs. During the event Kuldeep Mirani, Founder & CEO of BeyondSeed, said presenting it not just as a symbolic nod to bilateral ties but as a concrete, strategic bridge for startups with global ambitions.He argued that by blending India's massive, fast-growing startup ecosystem with Singapore's strong global networks, investor access, regulatory maturity and market connectivity, the partnership can unlock synergies far greater than what either ecosystem could achieve alone. Prof. Ignatius Rasiah, Program Director at the National University of Singapore (NUS), who delivered a future-forward vision on innovation, leadership, and the evolving startup landscape of Singapore. Prof. Rasiah also highlighted Singapore's strategic initiatives to nurture startups, foster collaboration, and cultivate a culture of continuous learning and experimentation. His insights offered valuable lessons for entrepreneurs and innovators, inspiring them to embrace change and leverage global best practices to accelerate their ventures.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Top 10 NEXTLEAP Startup Pitches

These 7 founders from India and 3 founders from Singapore earned their moment on stage after an intensive 8-week journey of masterclasses, 1:1 mentorship, and a rigorous, multi-layer evaluation by external juries.

An exceptional investor panel -- blending leadership from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and seasoned venture investors -- including CA Gyan Chandra Misra, CA Anuradha Shroff, Kuldeep Mirani (BeyondSeed), Mayank Jain (ThinkUvate), Piyush Chaplot (Innovation Partners Capital), Shashwat Kumar (Khetal Advisory), Yogiraj A. Nadgauda (Lazara Capital), and Zubin Gandevia (Venture Catalysts) -- convened to evaluate the Demo Day pitches with a mix of financial, operational and growth-oriented lenses. Drawing on their combined expertise, the panel carefully assessed each startup on the strength of its pitch, market potential, scalability, team execution capability and strategic readiness.

From this rigorous review emerged the Top 3 startups of the NEXTLEAP cohort -- Aeronero Solutions, eMSME and Seamless XR -- distinguished for their innovative value propositions, clear market fit, and potential for cross-border expansion. These startups stood out among the shortlisted ventures for combining novelty, execution discipline and growth ambition -- making them best positioned to benefit from NEXTLEAP's growth capital, mentorship network, and gateway to the India-Singapore investor ecosystem.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 15 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 183 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)