New Delhi [India], November 16: As book lovers, we're always on the lookout for the next great read. In 2023, the literary world offers a diverse range of captivating books across various genres. Whether you're seeking historical epics, heartwarming tales, or practical guides for personal development, this list has something for every reader. Here's a curated list of the top 10 must-read books in 2023:

1. The Kingdom of Rascals by Dr Labani Ghosh

Arunima G, a pseudonym for Dr. Labani Mrinal Ghosh, is a seasoned physician and intensivist of over 15 years. Her debut, "The Feral Father," and its successor, "The White Maze," garnered immense praise for their compelling narratives. Breaking expectations, she unveiled her boldest work yet, "The Kingdom of Rascals," exploring the depths of the human mind's cruelty. Centered around Detective Kalindi, the book delves into raw gore, challenging readers to question if the story mirrors their own.

2. The Resolution by Ravi Ranjan Goswami

This historical fiction novel, a translation by the author from his Hindi short story "Sankalp," unfolds during the 1942 Quit India Movement in North Indian cities like Jhansi and Konch village. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, it portrays the dreams and struggles of ordinary people, focusing on two brothers, Balkishan and Shyam. Balkishan marries Lakshmi to shield her from an older suitor, while Shyam, under the guidance of Englishman Newman, works for the railway.

3. The Way Forward: Self Help Manual by Sudipto Sardar

"The Way Forward: A Self-Help Manual" by Sudipto Sardar is an ambitious and thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between spirituality, philosophy, electrical engineering, and physics. Through a unique and unconventional approach, Sardar seeks to bridge the gap between these seemingly disparate fields to help readers discover inner tranquility and lead more gratifying lives. This book is a call to embrace transformation and seize the abundant possibilities that lie within our reach.

4. Mahabharata by Bharat Thakker

This insightful book delves into the Mahabharata, offering guidance on pertinent life issues: Kula, Sanskar, and Parampara--passed from one generation to the next. It addresses decisions like choosing a life partner and advocates for breaking cycles of mistreatment. The book navigates conflicts between promises, vows, and duty, encouraging pursuing emotional and material needs responsibly. It explores concepts like sacrifice, charity, and penance, challenging readers to self-learn the Hindu way of life with rational validation, emphasizing conviction over fear for achieving peace of mind.

5. 18x64 Chess Class, Life Lessons with Bhagavad Gita Shlokas by P N Naveen Karthikeyan

The 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita and 64 squares of the chessboard hold spiritual secrets. This book is a compilation of life lessons, training tips for chess players (children and young adults), and 108 must-know endgame studies. Meditation is akin to state of flow - used by top athletes for optimum performance. How to be in state of flow? The 25-year-old Mr Karthikeyan, from Chennai, is a polyglot speaking 5 languages. His research interest includes sports psychology and sports medicine.

6. Poorn Viram by Kesariya Umapati

Kesari, also known as "Umapati," whose real name is Sandeep Kumar Kesari is a versatile author, and "Poorn Viram" is his debut novel. It is a heartwarming story set in the 1990s, revolving around the lives of Ram Prasad and Shuli, both in their sixties and living in the same neighborhood. Their narrative unfolds during a religious pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in Jammu, India. The novel explores love and companionship defying age, emphasizing the significance of human connections and the potential for new beginnings.

7. Rejoice by Gitanjali Mitra

It is a captivating literary work that seamlessly weaves together prose and poetry to celebrate the intricate tapestry of emotions and the breathtaking beauty of nature. With lyrical language and a keen observation of the environment, the book invites readers to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring landscapes and the intricate emotions that arise from our encounters with the natural world. "Rejoice" is a literary journey that inspires readers to find solace and joy in the embrace of nature.

8. The Mindful Peace: A Journey to Serenity by Harsh M. Chheda (hmckbc)

The book provides a step-by-step guide for those seeking a life of meaning, not mere existence. This book enhances focus and mindfulness through self-assessment, presenting complex ideas in a concise, accessible manner with logical reasoning and real-life examples, ensuring an engaging read. It caters to a broad audience, with particular relevance for teenagers, fostering self-awareness, expanding horizons, and nurturing attentiveness. Harsh Mayur Chheda, widely recognized as HMCKBC, is a remarkable young Indian author, spiritual teacher, playwright, and social activist.

9. Constellations by Amritha Rajeev

"For my mind was calmer than any of its winds And I shone brighter than any of its gallant stars".

'Constellations' is a heartfelt collection of poetry that captures the magic of the little things in life. Reflecting on the extraordinariness of the seemingly mundane everydayness such as watching a beautiful sunset or experiencing the monsoon rains, this compilation explores the depths and richness of human emotions.

10. A Story Can Change Your Life by Ritu Singhal

This book delves into the profound impact of stories on our lives. It emphasizes how every emotion we experience is rooted in a powerful narrative, capable of eliciting smiles, tears, realizations, motivation, and endless lessons. The collection focuses on mental health as a core theme, highlighting the significant influence of the mind on physical well-being. Through relatable stories and the character Kyna, a fictionalized version of the author, the book imparts practical wisdom to navigate daily challenges and underscores the importance of mental health in overall wellness. Ritu Singhal's next book 'I Decided NOT To Cry' is releasing soon.

These books promise to transport readers to worlds of intrigue, wisdom, and wonder, making them essential additions to your reading list. Whether you're seeking a gripping thriller, insightful self-help, or a heartwarming narrative, these books have you covered. Happy reading!

