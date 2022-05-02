New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/SRV): The Harish Jagtani Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Harish Jagtani, an Indian national, in Kinshasa in 2016. With this initiative, he envisages bringing a positive change in the public healthcare sector of Africa by chalking out a path toward humanity. The Harish Jagtani Foundation's contributions during the pandemic are incalculable and beyond words of appreciation. In no small measure, Harish Jagtani, the foundation's chief visionary, has been praised all across the globe for his noble work.

One of the recent highlights of the activities of the Harish Jagtani Foundation was bringing the BMVSS team from Jaipur to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the Jaipur Foot Campaign. The Jaipur foot, also known as the Jaipur leg, is a rubber-based prosthetic leg that is extremely useful for patients who have had limbs amputated. The Jaipur foot campaign kicked off from December 1 till January 30, with over 575 limbs, which were fitted including a couple of upper limbs at the Harish Jagtani Foundation's camp in Kinshasa City. HJ Foundation has set up a dedicated camp to create and fit 575 prosthetic limbs for persons who have been disabled for various reasons.

This camp was free of charge, and persons who have lost limbs were given new limbs and trained on using their new limbs so that they can resume their normal lives, with their faces eloquent with happiness. For the 575 persons who benefited from the campaign, this camp proved to be a life-changing experience. Keeping in mind the dire state of the underprivileged population, all the people who visited their camp were also provided with meals and money for their commutation by the Harish Jagtani foundation. Hard work and consistency pay off and this foundation is the flag bearer of the same. It is the grit and determination of the people of the foundation, which has helped them transform lives and build hope for the people of Congo.

Last year, the Harish Jagtani Foundation, performed more than 100 free surgeries on cataract and glaucoma patients. For accomplishing this great task of delivering light to 100 families, the foundation established the DON DE LA VISION ophthalmological campaign. Furthermore, HJ Foundation is collaborating with HJ Hospital and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure that renal dialysis is free and accessible to all individuals, including the poor. In no small measure, scores of people die every year due to the lack of resources when it comes to renal dialysis. Thus, this step undertaken by the HJ foundation is definitely inching towards humanity.

Going back in time, his steering wheel of motivation prompted him to commence his journey towards doing something for needy people. Jagtani said, "Through the foundation's successful stories, I want to spotlight grievances, triumphs and experiences of the underrepresented, needy and diminished voices in Congo". With the same vision, he unraveled HJ Foundation to the world.

Opening up doors of hope for the Congolese natives, the Harish Jagtani Foundation has decided to set up a permanent camp in the heart of Congo, which will be functional from June 30, 2022. The camp will revolve around the Jaipur Foot, anti-malaria initiative, kidney dialysis and DON DE LA VISION ophthalmological campaign.

Furthermore, Harish Jagtani believes that the reason behind his immense success is his strongsupporting pillars- his mother, Neeta Jagtani and his wife, Sunita Jagtani. They have played a significant role in supporting the fountainhead of illuminating ideas- Harish Jagtani. Furthermore, their contribution to society has reached its zenith. Neeta Jagtani and Sunita 'Neha' Jagtani, have helped scores of people in the pandemic, from distributing 10,000 PPE kits to delivering 100s of food packets for the needy, they have marked the flags of growth on the map of humanity.

Dreams do come true if you work hard towards it and let your passion drive your force. Harish Jagtani has proven himself to be a standing example of the same. With the perfect blend of humanity and smooth execution, he has won scores of hearts in Congo. On his way to becoming the reigning leader in the world of humanity, Harish Jagtani is a name to remember.

