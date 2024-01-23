PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Modern Group of Institutions & Modern International School Indore have once again marked their excellence in the field of education by receiving prestigious awards at the Times Applaud Merit Awards-2024 held in Mumbai.

Also Read | ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Only Indians, Pat Cummins Named Captain.

Modern International School Indore was honored with the title of "Fastest Growing CBSE School in Central India", recognizing its remarkable progress and development in providing quality education to students. This award is a testament to the school's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development of its students.

In addition, Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, the Group Director of Modern Group of Institutions, and Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury, Head Admissions MGI, were awarded by Bollywood's star icon Cine star & actor Suniel Shetty with the esteemed "Trendsetters Award-2024" during the award ceremony at Mumbai. This recognition is a reflection of their visionary leadership, innovative approach, and significant contributions to the field of education.

Also Read | PM's Jumlas Soar to the Sun: Mallikarjun Kharge's Dig After Prime Minister Narendra Modi Led-Government Launches Rooftop Solar Power Scheme.

The Group Director of Modern Group of Institutions, Indore, accepted the award on behalf of Modern International School, Indore, further strengthening the bond and collaboration between the different institutions under the Modern Group.

These awards not only highlight the exceptional achievements of Modern International School and Modern Group of Institutions but also serve as a source of motivation for the entire educational community. They reinforce the commitment to excellence and inspire others to strive for continuous improvement and innovation in the field of education.

Modern Group of Institutions, Indore offering various Pharmacy, Management, Commerce and Education related courses. Modern International School Indore is a renowned CBSE School in Indore (KG to 12th).

President MGI Arun Kharia, Chairman MGI Dr Anil Kharia & Vice Chairman Shantanu Kharia congratulated the team Modern for their accomplishments and achievements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)