Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today made a significant move signalling its commitment to the broader motorsports landscape. TVS Racing - India's first factory racing team and the pioneer of the One Make Championship (OMC) in India, proudly announces its sponsorship deal with Kush Maini, the talented Formula 2 (F2) racer. Renowned for its dominance in two-wheeler motorsport, TVS Racing's support for Kush Maini marks a pivotal step towards fostering motorsports excellence across diverse platforms by the company.

TVS Racing has trained and given the opportunity to over 5,000 budding racers to sharpen and showcase their skills as part of their TVS OMC program that consists of four categories in India - Rookie, Women's, Media, and Expert, and TVS Asia One Make Championship that made its foray in 2022 on International tracks. From nurturing talent to achieving international acclaim, the brand's unwavering dedication to motorsports has been a cornerstone of its identity.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company expressed, "TVS Racing has consistently strived to push boundaries and redefine standards in motorsports for over four decades now. It's been instrumental in fostering motorsports in India, with a commitment to nurture talent globally. Our efforts with honing the talents of racers like Harith Noah, Aishwarya Pissay and more, on a global stage is testament to our commitment of democratising motorsports. And our decision to sponsor Kush Maini underscores the same commitment of nurturing talent and promoting the culture of racing in India, with a keen focus on celebrating international formats including the likes of F1 and F2. As a company deeply rooted in motorsports, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Kush and extend our support in his endeavours."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Kush Maini said, "It's an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that's very prestigious in India. It has been a driving force in pushing young talent from India to the world stage. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support."

Kush Maini, hailing from Bengaluru, India, is an accomplished racing prodigy with an impressive track record. He currently races in FIA Formula 2, and is currently 5th in the championship standings after 3 rounds. He is also part of the Alpine Academy as a junior driver and Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Kush is mentored by two time Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen. Having demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout his career, Maini has earned accolades and admiration on both national and international circuits. His pursuit of excellence aligns seamlessly with TVS Racing's ethos of relentless performance and continuous innovation.

By sponsoring Kush Maini, TVS Racing aims to contribute to the growth and development of motorsports while showcasing the country's talent on an international platform.

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company's "Track to Road" strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

