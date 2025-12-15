New Delhi [India], Decemeber 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the practice of allowing affluent people to do 'special pujas' in temples after paying money, saying that the "current setup" amounted to exploiting the deity.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "After closing the temple at 12 noon, they do not allow the deity to rest even for a minute. They rely most on the deity at this time. All affluent people who can pay the most hefty amounts are allowed to do special pujas."

Also Read | MGNREGA Renaming: Shashi Tharoor Says Controversy Over Renaming MGNREGA in Modi Government’s Proposed New G-RAM-G Bill Is Unfortunate.

It also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the court-constituted High Powered Committee on a plea challenging the changed temple 'darshan' timings and discontinuation of Dehri Puja at the Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple, at Vrindavan in Mathura.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Management Committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on January 7, 2026.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Amman As He Begins Jordan Visit, Says ‘Deeply Touched’ (See Pics and Video).

The plea objected to the 'darshan' timings and temple practices set by the court-constituted committee at the Bankey Bihari Ji Temple.

It objected to certain decisions by the High Powered Committee formed by the top court in August this year.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, raised concerns over changes in 'darshan' timings and temple practices.

"These 'darshan' timings are part of tradition and rituals. The temple's public hours are part of a long tradition. The change in temple timings has led to a change in the internal temple rituals, including the timings when the deity wakes up in the morning and sleeps at night," he argued.

To this, CJI responded that after closing the temple at 12 noon they do not allow the deity to rest even for a second and the so-called affluent people, those who can afford to pay hefty amounts, they are allowed to do 'special pujas'.

"This is the time when they indulge in all kinds of these practices that they invite people who can pay, and 'special pujas' are done," CJI said.

The plea stated that it is contrary to the earlier direction of the top court in the order dated August 8, where it was clarified that there will be no intervention by the High Powered Committee in the internal temple functioning, which included the practice of conducting of puja/seva and prasad.

The plea also stated that the High Powered Committee's stopping of the Dehri Puja, done between Guru and Shishyas, is also contrary to the August 8 directions.

On August 8, the apex court suspended the operation of the Committee under the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, which has been vested with the management of the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

It had constituted the High Powered Committee led by Justice Ashok Kumar, former Allahabad High Court judge, to oversee and supervise the day-to-day functioning of the Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple.

While relegating the challenge to the Constitutional validity of the Ordinance to the Allahabad High Court, the apex court had said that till the High Court decides the matter, the High-Powered Committee constituted by it will be in charge of the temple.

Earlier, the top court had questioned Uttar Pradesh over its "tearing hurry" in promulgating the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, for taking over the management of the temple.

The 2025 UP Ordinance was stated to vest the temple administration with a statutory trust. According to it, the management of the temple and the responsibility of facilities for the devotees shall be handled by the 'Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir Nyas'.

As per Ordinance, 11 trustees shall be nominated, a maximum of 7 members can be ex officio and government and non-government members shall be followers of Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)