Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Vaibhav Saraf is issuing a heartfelt plea for community support via ImpactGuru.com in the challenging battle faced by his dear friend, Manish Vishwakarma. Over the past three months, Manish has encountered a series of severe health setbacks, including a brain hemorrhage, high blood pressure complications, and two critical brain surgeries. Currently, he is admitted to the ICU and is fighting for his life on a ventilator.

The financial strain of Manish's extensive medical treatment has already exceeded INR 5 Lakhs, with the medical bills escalating daily. Vaibhav Saraf, understanding the immense financial burden such a situation can bring, is reaching out to the community for help.

Vaibhav states, "Your generous contributions can make an enormous difference in Manish's journey towards recovery. Each donation, no matter the amount, is a step closer to saving his life. Additionally, we kindly ask you to share this fundraiser with your family and friends to help us reach as many compassionate individuals as possible."

Expressing gratitude, Vaibhav Saraf concludes, "We are deeply grateful for your kindness, generosity, and well-wishes during this challenging time. Together, we can provide Manish with the hope and support he needs to fight this battle. Your contribution can be a lifeline, and it means the world to us."

For further updates and contributions, please visit

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-manish-vishwakarma?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

