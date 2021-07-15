Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Thursday, surprised everyone with her bloody-faced selfie. For the unversed, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel in London. And for one of the scenes, she had to apply fake blood on her face. Sharing the image on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Ha! You should see the other guy!" Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Pic From the Sets of Russo Brothers’ Upcoming Series.

Along with it, Priyanka added hashtags such as 'set life', 'actor's life', 'wake up and make up' and 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. Citadel: Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall Join Russo Brothers’ Amazon Show.

A few months ago, she even had launched her memoir -- 'Unfinished'.

