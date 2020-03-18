Coronavirus : Bagh-e-Bahu, Bagh-e-Bhour Gardens Closed in Jammu Till March 31

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Bagh-e-Bahu and Bagh-e-Bhour gardens in Jammu have been closed for general public till March 31.Directorate of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Jammu said, "Keeping in view the prevailing situation regarding the incidence of COVID19 in Union Territory of J&K, the Bagh-e-Bahu garden, and Bagh-e-Bhour garden, in Jammu are hereby closed for general public from March 17 to 31."As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the entry of foreign tourists in Kashmir is banned."Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned as a precautionary measure. #CoronavirusPandemic," District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary tweeted.More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report for Tuesday.A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated.(ANI)

