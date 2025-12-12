New Delhi, December 12: The Standing Committee on Defence, in its Fifteenth Report presented to Parliament, commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for achieving breakthroughs in next-generation defence technologies and for generating significant savings through indigenous research. Referring to Recommendation No. 17 of the report, the Committee noted "with glee" that DRDO has achieved "crucial milestones in developing next-generation hypersonic technologies and missiles" over the past and current year. The panel also recorded that DRDO's indigenous research initiatives over the last five years have enabled savings amounting to Rs 2,64,156 crore. DRDO Recruitment 2025: CEPTAM To Invite Online Applications for Recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A Under Technical Cadre, Says DRDO; Detailed Advertisement Soon at drdo.gov.in.

"The Committee congratulate DRDO for its various feats and have every reason to believe that armed with adequate fiduciary support and skilled manpower, DRDO will continue its successful stride in the fields of various complex and critical technologies to strengthen indigenous Defence Research and Development capabilities of our country," the report said. The Fifteenth Report of the Standing Committee on Defence (2025-26), pertaining to action taken by the government on observations and recommendations in the Seventh Report of the previous Committee, covers matters related to the General Defence Budget, Border Roads Organisation, Indian Coast Guard, Defence Estates Organisation, welfare of ex-servicemen, and DRDO. DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Speed Rocket Sled Test of Fighter Aircraft Escape System in Chandigarh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls It 'Significant Milestone' (Watch Video).

Currently, DRDO has successfully developed multiple air defence systems, including the QRSAM and the Medium Range SAM, and is developing a long-range SAM under the project Kusha. It has also deployed its integrated air defence system to protect the Delhi National Capital Region from enemy aerial threats, including missiles, drones, and fast-moving aircraft. The Defence Ministry is processing the project at a time when Pakistan apparently tried to target the country during Operation Sindoor in May this year. India is also working to get its two remaining squadrons of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems, while also considering a Russian proposal for more S-400s along with the S-500 air defence system

