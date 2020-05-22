Delhi HC Directs Govt to Provide Pulses to Poor Under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to provide pulses to poor and needy people in accordance with the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for a period of three months.A Division Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said, "Keeping in view the aforesaid, this Court directs that respondent No.1 (Delhi Government) shall provide pulses (1 kg per family) in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojaja for a period of three months from May 16."The court further added that the government shall ensure that all Fair Price shops shall display information regarding the entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.With these directions, the court disposed of a petition filed by Ramya Kutty through advocate Shivam Goel, who has sought proper distribution of pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package or PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or any other applicable scheme to residents of Delhi as per their entitlement.The petitioner had also sought to take all measures to control or restrict the rise of the prices of pulses by ensuring proper transportation of pulses without any hindrance and facilitating the supply of the pulses including releasing buffer stocks if required. The petition also sought to take measures to avoid hoarding of pulses in Delhi and controlling prices by direct means.At the outset of the hearing, counsel for the petitioner stated that he does not wish to press prayer seeking restriction of pulses prices. He further stated that subsequent to the filing of the present petition, the respondent with effective from May 16 has started distributing pulses in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.Advocate Goel, however, raised a grievance that the distribution of pulses (1 kg per family) should have commenced from April 1 in accordance with the scheme.The Delhi Government, in its status report, said that the distribution of pulses under PM-GKAY for April could not be made due to quality issues of supplies of pulses with NAFED. "With the replacement of stock with good quality pulses at all concerned Fair Price Shops, the distribution of pulses for the month of April started on May 16," said the government. (ANI)

