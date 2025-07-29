New Delhi, July 29: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms affected several regions of Delhi, providing a respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions on Tuesday morning. IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India until August 4. Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 29, with heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 and light to moderate showers for 6-7 days.

Northeast India, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. East and Central India, including Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, will experience isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms. South Peninsular India, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, is expected to experience heavy rain on July 29-30, accompanied by strong winds (40-50 kmph). Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most regions for the next week. Meanwhile, Air India has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions to flight operations to and from Delhi on Tuesday morning due to gusty winds and rain. The airline urged travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey. Delhi Rains: Multiple Flight Operations Disrupted Due to Heavy Rainfall in National Capital, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India Issue Travel Advisory for Passengers.

"Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," Air India posted on X. According to IMD, it is forecasted that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Eastern India during the next few days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Central and Peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan on Wednesday (i.e July 30).

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan on Wednesday. On July 30, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Jharkhand.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha. Strong surface winds are anticipated at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the coasts of Somalia, Yemen, south Oman, westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea, and southern parts of the north Arabian Sea. Weather Forecast Today, July 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected over parts of the east-central Arabian Sea, along and off the Konkan, Goa, and Karnataka coasts. Similar conditions with winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are forecast along and off Gujarat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

