Democracy Also Fails when BJP Allows Leaders to Spread 'communal Virus': Kapil Sibal Targets Centre over Doval's Statement

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Referring to "if police fail to enforce laws then democracy fails" remark made by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday targetted Centre over recent Delhi violence, alleging that democracy also fails when BJP allows leaders to spread "communal virus" and no FIR was filed against them till date. "Doval: Democracy fails if police fail to enforce law. True Democracy also fails when: 1) BJP allows leaders to spread communal virus 2) No FIR filed against them till date," tweeted Sibal. He also accused Union Minister Amit Shah of "missing in action" during and aftermath the Delhi violence. "Home Minister missing in action, Commissioner of Police silent and Court adjourns matter for four weeks," he wrote further. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have continued to witness ruckus on Thursday as lawmakers from Opposition parties raised slogans against the government over last week's violence in Delhi and demanded an immediate discussion over the issue. However, the government has said that discussion over the matter will be held after Holi. The violence, which rattled the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), have so far claimed 53 lives and left around 200 grievously injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)