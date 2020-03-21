Despite COVID-19 Outbreak, Napoli to Resume Training from March 25

Naples [Italy], Mar 21 (ANI): Italian football club Napoli has said that its team will resume training from March 25 despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country."SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday, March 25, with a morning session," the club said in a statement.There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of COVID-19, with the Serie A initially going behind closed doors before the shutdown occurred.Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed across the nation, Goal.com reported.Several Serie A players have tested positive for coronavirus, including Juventus duo Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.Five Sampdoria players, including former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, have contracted the disease, while three Fiorentina footballers have also tested positive.The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3,400 on Thursday, surpassing the fatalities due to the infection in China, where the deadly virus originated last year.Over 3,500 deaths have been reported in Italy as of now.Major football attraction of Europe including Premier League, Champions League, Euro Cup, Europe League, LaLiga, FA Cup and various domestic competitions have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak. (ANI)

