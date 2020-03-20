Doctor Declares Four Nirbhaya Case Convicts Dead: Jail Official

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Doctor declared all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case dead after they were hanged at Tihar Jail, an official said.

The four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am.

According to the official, their bodies remained suspended in the air for nearly half-an-hour.

"Doctor has examined and declared all four dead," Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)