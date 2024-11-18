Gurugram, November 18: The police in Gurugram on Monday registered an FIR against the owner of a pet dog which allegedly attacked a resident of a housing society in Sector 109 here, officials said. The servant and driver of the pet dog owner have also been named in the FIR lodged at the Bajghera police station, they added. According to the complaint filed by Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, a resident of Sobha International Society in Sector 109, the dog attacked him while he was returning home after morning walk in which he suffered injuries on his waist. Dog Attack in Odisha: 80-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Balasore District.

"The pet dog owner, Alok Agarwal, lives in the same society. At the time of the incident, his servant Rohit and driver Amarjeet were playing with the dog which was not leashed. As I was returning home after my morning walk, the dog attacked me. I am now taking anti-rabies injections on the advise of a doctor. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Municipal Workers Allegedly Kill Stray Dog After Animal Bites 6 People and Several Cattle in Barwani.

"I was also told that Agarwal does not have the requisite documents to keep the dog in the society. I want legal action against the dog owner, his driver and servant," Pandey said in his complaint. A senior police officer said a probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)