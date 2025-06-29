Earthquake in Pakistan: Tremors of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Central Pakistan, No Damage Reported

Islamabad, June 29: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E. The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan." Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of 6.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Jolts Mindanao; No Casualties Reported.
Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive. Pakistan geologically overlaps both the d-funeral-at-enghelab-square-for-military-commanders-nuclear-scientists-killed-in-conflict-with-israel-huge-crowd-expected-6958278.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected">Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected