Earthquake in Pakistan: Tremors of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Central Pakistan, No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Agency News ANI| Jun 29, 2025 07:19 AM IST
Earthquake | Representative Image

Islamabad, June 29: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E. The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan." Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of 6.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Jolts Mindanao; No Casualties Reported.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive. Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide. No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

