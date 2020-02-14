ED Names Satish Sana Babu in Chargesheet in Moin Qureshi Hawala Transactions Case

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday named businessman Satish Sana Babu in the charge-sheet related to Moin Qureshi, who is an accused in hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.Satish Sana Babu is the ninth accused in the case. This is the second charge-sheet in the case that was filed by ED counsel Advocate Naveen Kumar Matra.ED, in the charge-sheet, stated that a new lead of money trail in the investigation has been found.Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj has put the charge-sheet for consideration for February 15.Earlier, the charge-sheet mentioned names of a total of eight accused including some firms.Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, is currently on regular bail by a trial court which was later challenged in Delhi high court.He was arrested by the ED in July last year in a case relating to the purported purchase of shares worth Rs 50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi.ED had stated that there was ample material collected by the investigating agency that points out that Sana is guilty of the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."The present case has the involvement of a large number of public servants as well as various private persons who were collecting money on behalf of government servants in order to get them favours in the CBI investigations," the ED said.During the investigation of the case, ED found that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case. (ANI)

