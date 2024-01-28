Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller film 'Animal' won the Best Music Album award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

This year's grand award function is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Team 'Animal' including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the musicians collectively received the award for Best Music Album.

'Animal' won the award beating Dunki, Jawan, Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Songs of 'Animal' like 'Arjan Vailly', 'Satranga', 'Papa Meri Jaan', 'Hua Main', 'Pehle Bhi Main', 'Saari Duniya Jala Denge', and 'Abrar's entry: Jamal Kudu' received massive responses from the fans.

Also, singer Shreyas Puranik won the RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent for his song 'Satranga' from 'Animal'.

The film has been nominated in 19 categories tonight including Best Film, Best director and Best Actor categories.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. (ANI)

