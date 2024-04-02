Los Angeles [US], April 2 (ANI): On Tuesday, CBS and the Golden Globes announced the date for the 82nd annual ceremony.

The next edition of Golden Globes will take place on January 5, 2025.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Nominations for The Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, December 9.

The Globes aired on NBC for all but two years from 1996 to 2023. The show wasn't televised in 2008 due to a WGA strike or in 2022 amid widely reported ethical and membership issues within the organization. The Globes moved to CBS earlier this year, Billboard reported.

Here are the key dates for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Thursday, August 1, 2024Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries.

Monday, November 4, 2024The deadline for motion picture and television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024. Entries for the official Golden Globe Award submissions must be completed online. The website will open on Aug. 1.

Monday, November 18, 2024Deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Sunday, November 24, 2024Final screening date for television.

Monday, November 25, 2024Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, November 26, 2024Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024Final screening date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024Deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots 5 p.m. PT.

Monday, December 9, 2024 Announcement of nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 a.m. PT.

Friday, December 13, 2024Final ballots sent to all voters.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Presentation of the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 p.m. PT.

The Golden Globes honor talent across both film and TV categories. (ANI)

