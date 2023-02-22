Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a pool party on their son Jeh's second birthday.

The bash was held at the couple's residence, where several B-Town celebs and their little ones marked their presence.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrived at the party with their daughter Inaaya. Angad Bedi attended the bash with his son Guriq. Saif's sister Saba was also a part of the fun-filled party.

Pataudi sisters Saba and Soha shared pictures and videos from Jeh's birthday party on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Soha posted a video which shows all the family members gathered around the swimming pool at Kareena's house.

The designated area was decorated with party banners and colourful balloons.

In the clip, a boy kicked a balloon that flew high into the sky. Karisma who stood nearby recorded a video on her phone as she turned around and smiled at Soha. Kareena is also seen in the video. She smiled at first and then seemingly asked Soha something.

Soha captioned the video, "In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know..."

Soha also shared a picture of herself with Saba and Saif and captioned it as "Kin (heart emoticon).

Kareena also shared several posts on her Instagram Stories. In a photo, Saif and Taimur posed for the camera near the pool. She wrote, "Thank you for the fabulous setup Reenz (red heart and star emojis)."

For Jeh's birthday, mommy Kareena was dressed in in a T-shirt and denim. Daddy Saif wore a peach T-shirt and pants. Jeh's elder brother Taimur was seen wearing a black t-shirt and white pants.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. (ANI)

