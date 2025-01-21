Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended the screening of his son Junaid Khan and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Loveyapa' on Monday evening.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' actor looked classic in a white kurta, which he paired with blue denim.

His son Junaid was seen twinning in black with co-star Khushi Kapoor, who opted for a casual, cool black crop top that she paired with flared denim.

Last week, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which is packed with comedy, drama, and love. The trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

Recently, Aamir shared his initial reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives because of this, have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see it. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan told ANI.

The Ghajini actor also expressed his admiration for late actor Sridevi and found similarities in the performance of her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

"I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance," he added.

Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda are also a part of the movie.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is scheduled to be released on February 7. (ANI)

