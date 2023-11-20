Adivi Sesh is raising fans' curiosity about the G2. While the first look of the film raised anticipation, the film's leading lady has also been announced. Banita Sandhu will be seen opposite Sesh in the movie. Taking to official Instagram, People Media Factory shared this exciting news with a poster. Banita Sandhu in G2! Actress To Make Her Tollywood Debut With Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel (View Pic).

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2 Shoot begins soon " As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Waiting for G2 [?]" Another user commented, "Finally a little update was released from G_2."

Banita Sandhu In G2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Media Factory (@peoplemediafactory)

G2 is an action spy thriller from the makers of Major, Kashmir Files and Kartikeya 2. With such talented actors joining the cast, the film is promised to be bigger and better. Banita has been a promising name in Bollywood, having done films like October and Sardar Udham. Not just this, she is currently juggling between industries ranging from Hindi, English to Punjabi.

Talking about the same Banita said, "This is my first Pan-India film and I'm so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me." Adivi Sesh said, "I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration." G2: Adivi Sesh to Star in Pan India Film, Film's Motion Poster Out!

Titled G2 the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. While the entire story of Goodhachari was set in India, and for G2 the makers are going international. Goodhachari Part 2 will start from where Goodhachari ended in the Alps mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast. The official announcement of the remaining star cast of the film is still awaited.

