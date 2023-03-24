Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam died on Friday morning in Chennai. He was 85.

The news of his demise was shared by Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra on social media.

Also Read | By the End of the Night Song: Ellie Goulding's New Track Will Make You Think About Passionate Love! (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/SureshChandraa/status/1639121493069029377

According to a statement issued by his sons, P.S. Mani died in his sleep following a long illness.

Also Read | Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan and Other B-Town Celebs Attend Last Rites of the Director.

The statement said that they were grateful for the care and support that was provided to PS Mani over the years by medical professionals and family members when he suffered from a "debilitating stroke" four years ago."We are comforted at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in," the statement added.

Members from the film industry including Kamal Haasan and Prasanna paid heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar's family.

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1639175689592246273

Superstar Vijay was seen visiting Ajith at his residence to pay his respects. Videos of the actor visiting Ajith's house have been widely shared on social media.

Actor GM Sundar in a tweet said: "My deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with your loved one, and may they rest in peace."

"Deepest condolences to #AjithKumar sir and his family upon the passing away of his father Mr Subramaniam. May the departed rest in peace #omshanthi," actor Prasanna wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Prasanna_actor/status/1639154757091868673

P Subramaniam is survived by his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)