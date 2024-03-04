Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt added a cute touch to her Instagram feed by sharing an adorable picture of her daughter Raha from the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The image shows Alia holding baby Raha in her arms. Both mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in printed brown outfits. Also, this post is special because this is the first time Alia dropped a picture of Raha's full face on social media.

Alia also shared a candid picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The two flashed their million-dollar smiles while posing in stunning ethnic attire.

Earlier on Monday, Alia and Ranbir returned to Mumbai from the pre-wedding functions of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Several visuals from the Jamnagar venue surfaced online in which Alia and Ranbir were spotted existing with their daughter Raha. Raha was being carried in arms by her father. As the family approached the pap area, Raha switfly turned her face to the paps. Ranbir was seen planting a soft kiss on her forehead.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will soon be seen in Jigra. (ANI)

