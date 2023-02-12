Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Some people might have guessed it, and some might not. But Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly the guest who made the headlines at the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday.

Draped in a sheer sequined saree, Alia looks resplendent. She kept her hair loose. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Alia sported diamond studs and ring only. Ranbir Kapoor missed the occasion, while director Ayan Mukherjee accompanied Alia.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn - Celebs Arrive in Style at the Grand Affair (View Pics and Videos).

Alia and Sidharth started their career together in Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year' (2012). Though the duo never admitted it in public, their off-screen 'Ishqwala love' created quite a buzz back then. Over the years, Bollywood exes have learnt to be comfortable with each other. Even before Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor got married, we have seen a beautiful equation between Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir-Alia. So, no wonder, Alia and Sidharth are at perfect ease with each other.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7 in an intimate ceremony. Later, the couple hosted their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

Also Read | Aarya Spin-Off on Cards? Ram Madhvani Desires To Make Series On Sikandar Kher’s Character Daulat.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)