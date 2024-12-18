Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): On Wednesday, actor Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind visited the Hyderabad hospital to meet a boy who got injured in the Sandhya theatre incident.

Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. Anand also accompanied him to know the condition of the child who has been admitted to the hospital since December 4.

The child lost his mother and suffered severe injuries in the incident that happened during the screening of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2'.

In a video shared by renowned PR Eluru Sreenu, Allu Aravind could be seen addressing the media post his visit to the hospital.

"The child has been recovering since the last 14 days and the recovery has been particularly visible in the last 10 days. But they also said that it will take more time for him to recover completely. We are ready to do everything necessary for the boy...," Allu Aravind reportedly said.

As per Eluru Sreenu, Allu Aravind also noted that, "due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child and his family."

Last week, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on Saturday morning on the orders of the Telangana High Court.

After his release from jail, Allu Arjun spoke with the media, expressing his gratitude for the support he received and reiterating that the incident was an unfortunate accident.

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," he said.

He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."

The actor went on to clarify that he had no direct involvement in the tragic incident, which occurred outside the theatre while he was inside watching the movie with his family.

"It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper with the case," he added. (ANI)

