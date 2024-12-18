With not many major films releasing this week, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to maintain its remarkable box office run for another week. The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has broken records, achieving the highest-ever second Monday nett collection of INR 20.50 crore. According to Mythri Movie Makers, the Sukumar directorial has also become the fastest Hindi film to reach INR 582 crore nett in just 12 days. On the global front, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the INR 1,400 crore mark, further solidifying its box office dominance. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

