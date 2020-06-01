Wajid Khan Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh, Others Mourn Demise of Music Composer

Preity ZInta with Wajid Khan. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 1: Several Bollywood celebrities mourned famous music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame, who passed away here on Monday. Terming him as his "brother from another mother," actor Preity Zinta expressed her grief by posting a throwback picture with him on Instagram.

Preity Zinta's Instagram Post

"I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet," she captioned the picture.

"I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan_live I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon #Heartbroken," she further wrote. Also Read | Wajid Khan No More: Netizens Mourn The Loss of Bollywood's Renowned Music Composer (View Tweets).

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in a shock after hearing about the death of the music composer and tweeted, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence."

Film director Farah Khan thanked the famed composer for giving some of the best hits to the industry and extended her condolences. "Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted.

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the departed musician on his Instagram story and added a broken heart along with it to express his grief.

In a jolt to Bollywood, Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

