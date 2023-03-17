Actor Ananya Panday, on Thursday, attended the grand wedding function of her cousin sister Alanna Panday and Ivon McCary along with her family members. Several photos and videos of the wedding function have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Ananya can be seen grooving to the song ''Saat Samundar Paar'' along with her father Chunky Panday and her cousin Ahaan. Alanna Panday Ivor McCray Wedding: Ananya Panday Shares Beautiful First Glimpse of Their Pheras (View Pics and Video).

Taking to Instagram, singer Kanika Kapoor shared the video on her stories in which the Liger actor can be seen in a pastel blue and white embroidered saree, whereas Ahaan opted for a black designer suit and Chunky wore a parrot green blazer paired with white pants. In another video, the Aankhen actor can be seen dancing with his wife Bhavana Pandey to the song ''O Lal Dupatte Waali''. Alanna, the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday, is a model and social media influencer. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now married.

On the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." Ananya Panday Attends Cousin Alanna Panday’s Bridal Shower Party! See Pics and Video From the All-White Themed Pre-Wedding Bash.

Watch The Video Here:

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a comedy film Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.