The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal showcased the much-awaited movie's teaser at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The event was held on Friday night where many viewers got to witness the projection of the film's special cut on the world's tallest building. The film's lead star, Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the crime drama, were present at the event along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Animal: Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Lights Up Burj Khalifa in Dubai (Watch Video).

Kumar's production banner T-Series shared a short video from the event on its social media handle. "#Animal Takes over Burj Khalifa," the studio said in the caption. The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal: First Look of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Film to Be Out on December 31 at This Time!.

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal Unleashes Action-Packed Teaser on Burj Khalifa:

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.