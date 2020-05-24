Entertainment News | Anupam Kher Shares Work-out Video, Thanks Akshay, Salman and Anil Kapoor for Keeping Him Motivated

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Keeping up with his workout-regime, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a video exercising amid lockdown. He also thanked Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor for keeping his spirits high, saying 'May 25 is a landmark day for me.'

The 65-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram where he is seen exercising his arms with dumbbells, at his home. Along with the video, he wrote, "Tomorrow, 25th May is a landmark day for me. Thank you @akshaykumar @beingsalmankhan and @anilskapoor for almost forcing me to exercise regularly. It has not only made me feel better and healthier but has also helped me spend an hour of my time in a focused manner in this lockdown time. Jai Ho! #Gratitude #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai."

36 years ago, on May 25, Kher's debut film 'Saaransh' will be completing 36 years of its release on the horizon of Indian Cinema. The movie is a landmark for the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star as for his debut movie he essayed the role of a 65-year-old man, at the age of 28.

Last year, on May 25, the veteran actor celebrated the 35th anniversary of the movie release, and tweeted, "My first film Saaransh was released on May 25, 1984. It has been 35 years since then. I was 28 and I played a 65-year-old BV Pradhan (in the movie). It seems like a long journey. But to me, it is just the beginning. Thank you. Keep blessing me. I've a long way to go."

Lately, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star has been quite active on social media by sharing pictures and videos related to his quarantine activities amid lockdown.

Earlier, Anupam shared a throwback picture of the two veteran Hollywood actors - Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and explained how big the influence was of these actors on him to spur his acting career. (ANI)

