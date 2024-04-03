Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently appeared in her first Bollywood movie The Archies in December, delighted her fans by sharing photos of herself in a floral dress. The Archies actress on Wednesday shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram, bringing joy to her followers. In the pictures, Suhana looked stunning in a blush pink dress decorated with floral patterns. She looked graceful with her hair down and minimal makeup. Suhana Khan Looks Summer Ready In Chic Peach Pink Floral Printed A-Line Dress (See Pics).

In the caption, Suhana expressed her love for her dress, stating, "This dresss," along with flower and heart emojis. Responding to Suhana's pictures, Ananya Panday urged her in the comments section, "Post the reel!!!"

Many of Suhana's fans agreed with Ananya, leaving comments such as, "plss convince her to do it" and "yeah, we want the REEL!!!" Fans also showered love on Suhana, admiring her beauty. One user wrote, "damn so gorgeous," while another exclaimed, "SO PRETTYYYYY."

Suhana Looks Cute In This Dress

Another user commented, "Just looking like a wow." A third user wrote, "One of the prettiest girls in the world." Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her entry into the film industry with her debut film, The Archies. Ananya, on the other hand, recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.