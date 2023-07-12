Washington DC [US], July 12 (ANI): DC Comics has finally unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming superhero film ‘Blue Beetle.’

Taking to Instagram, DC Comics shared the trailer and captioned it, “The Reyes family just got their first Super Hero. #BlueBeetle - Only in theaters August 18.”

According to Deadline, a US Based media outlet, Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad that returns home with aspirations for his future, but finds out his home is not the same. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film also stars Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar as his father, Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax, with Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy.

Angel Manuel Soto directs Blue Beetle from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers, reported Deadline.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18. (ANI)

